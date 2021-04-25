ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Shah Farman on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan laid foundation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and started his struggle 25 years ago for bringing change in the country.

Talking to ptv, he said PM Imran Khan had broken two party system and defeated the two major political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party in the general elections of 2018 which was a big success of the prime minister.

He said PTI leadership had taken strict action against his 20 acting members of the Parliament who had violated party discipline during the senate elections of 2018 and it was exemplary and historical decision of the prime minister.

The governor said PTI was introducing new political culture in the country and taking practical actions against different strong mafias.

He said PTI leadership is committed to bring out the country from different challenges including strengthening economy, improving living standard of poor people, creating job and business opportunities, adding the government was working for the purpose.

Shah Farman said he did not make any official visit to abroad because we are guard of the national exchequer but not looters.

He said PM Imran Khan is a honest, sincere leader who always believed in vast thinking but not to protect just personal interests, adding he is working for betterment of the country and welfare of its people and people were showing full confidence on his brave and visionary leadership.