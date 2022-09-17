(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leader has criticized PM Shehbaz over his failed attempt to fix translation headphone by himself during meeting with Russian President Putin at Samarkand.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2022) Former Federal Minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary has said that Pakistan faced embarrassment at the international level when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif failed to address his microphone for translation during meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary has shared clip of an American tv channel which has been watched so many times in a very span of time.

PM Shehbaz faced trouble while struggling with his microphone and finally he failed to fix it by himself. He asked an official present there to come and rescue him. Russian President Putin was sitting in front of him and was watching him constantly struggling with the microphone.