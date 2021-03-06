ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi Saturday while congratulating Prime Minister Imran Khan for successfully securing the vote of confidence in the National Assembly said that it would strengthen the democracy in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at his office.

He further said that PM Imran Khan has set a very good example after losing the key senate seat of Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and presented himself for a vote of confidence.

Qalandar Lodhi said that it was a bold move which shows the strength and confidence of Imran Khan in his parliamentarians, by successfully securing the vote of confidence he has set an example for all politicians which won the hearts of the masses.

He said that during the last two and half years despite the COVID-19 and financial constraints under the leadership of PM Imran Khan our economy has grown rapidly, owing to the good policies the business and production of cloth, garments, surgical instruments, sports goods and others are flourishing.

In the upcoming year or so people would feel a visible change due to the performance of the PTI Government, adding he said,