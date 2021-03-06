UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Successful Vote Of Confidence To Strengthen Democracy: Qalandar Lodhi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

PM's successful vote of confidence to strengthen democracy: Qalandar Lodhi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi Saturday while congratulating Prime Minister Imran Khan for successfully securing the vote of confidence in the National Assembly said that it would strengthen the democracy in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at his office.

He further said that PM Imran Khan has set a very good example after losing the key senate seat of Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and presented himself for a vote of confidence.

Qalandar Lodhi said that it was a bold move which shows the strength and confidence of Imran Khan in his parliamentarians, by successfully securing the vote of confidence he has set an example for all politicians which won the hearts of the masses.

He said that during the last two and half years despite the COVID-19 and financial constraints under the leadership of PM Imran Khan our economy has grown rapidly, owing to the good policies the business and production of cloth, garments, surgical instruments, sports goods and others are flourishing.

In the upcoming year or so people would feel a visible change due to the performance of the PTI Government, adding he said,

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Business Democracy Vote Media All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s Ports and Border Points Committee disc ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Sohail Saleem reigns as PCB Medical and Sports ..

1 hour ago

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

2 hours ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.