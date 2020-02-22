KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Saturday said that around 60 per cent of the total population of Pakistan was youth, which was an asset and future of the country.It was imperative to encourage the students, while, Kamyab Naujawan Program of Prime Minister would help them in their growth.

He expressed these views while addressing on the occasion of the National Project Competition at Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) here.

Vice-Chancellor DUET Prof. Faizullah Abbasi, Dawood Foundation's Chief Executive Officer Sabrina Dawood, faculty members, alumni and a large number of students attended the event.

Around 120 projects prepared by 35 universities and educational institutions participated in the national competition.

The governor said that a large number of pass-outs professionals were eager to go abroad and tried their luck as they had misconception about non-availability of opportunities in Pakistan.

Imran Ismail said that impression about lack of opportunities in Pakistan was not true, especially since Prime Minister Imran Khan had assumed the government.

The youths were being provided opportunities to exhibit their potential and move forward in the field of their choice, he added.

The Federal government's successful youth program was a testament of this fact through which youth were being given loans from Rs 1 million to 5 million, he added.

He asked the participants of the National Project Competition to further polish their ideas and make progress professionally by taking maximum benefits from Prime Minister's Successful Youth Program.

The governor said that the DUET university was emerging as a prominent educational institution due to valuable contribution of Vice Chancellor Faizullah Abbasi, faculty and students.

He added that the country could achieve the new destinations of progress and prosperity only through promotion of technical education.

He said that the pass-outs from Dawood Engineering University had been performing admirably in many fields and their presence in the event and the contribution for the university was highly commendable.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Faizullah Abbasi said that all the credit went to the students who had worked hard day and night for six months to make this event successful.

He said that the university had undergone significant changes in the last seven years.

Later, the governor formally inaugurated the National Project Competition and visited different stalls of various universities to find out about their projects.

Meanwhile, talking to media on the occasion, the governor said that the Chief Justice's orders regarding Karachi Circular Railway would be complied with every possible way.

The governor told a questioner that the projects of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were being finalized which, would be inaugurated soon.