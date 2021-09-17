(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that 'Vision Central Asia' was an important milestone of Pakistan's foreign policy and Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Tajikistan along with a high level delegation was part of the same vision.

In a video statement, the minister said the PM's visit would comprise of two segments, first he would attend 20th SCO's Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe and then hold bilateral meetings.

The prime minister will have bilateral meetings with other participating leaders including Iranian president, Chinese foreign minister and Central Asian leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

He said that the PM was scheduled to meet Russian President Putin, but he may not attend as he has self-quarantined. However he said that the two leaders would meet in near future.

After attending the moot, the prime minister will have the bilateral segment of the visit of Tajikistan.

He said that the PM's talks with Tajik president will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, especially enhancing trade, economic and investment ties with a particular focus on regional connectivity.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the first meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum.

The Joint Business Forum will catalyze growing trade and investment relations and promote business to business contacts between the trading communities of both sides. A meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines.

He said that the Afghanistan situation would also figure in during the SCO conference. He said that Tajikistan has an important role in the normalcy of Afghanistan and the visit would provide an opportunity to further promote Pakistan doctrine of stable and inclusive government in Kabul.