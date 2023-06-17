UrduPoint.com

PM's Talent Hunt Scheme Provides An Opportunity To The Youth: Murtaza Abbassi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Saturday said that Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Youth programe would provide an opportunity to the players to represent Pakistan in the foreign countries

He expressed these views while addressing the football trials at the Police ground in Abbottabad.

He said that under PM's talent hunt scheme, there is no need for any sort of recommendations, this scheme is providing opportunities to every talented male and female youth, he underlined the need for personal development of youth which would lead to the country to the prosperity in the world.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi invited all stakeholders especially his political rivals to come and join hands for the development of Abbottabad which is the central city of the region and said let's make this city an example in tourism and other fields and I am ready to provide my services in this regard.

While talking about the restriction on the general public in the playing grounds of Abbottabad city including College ground, Kung Football stadium and Police ground police lines, the minister said that he would discuss this issue with chief minister KP to open the grounds for youth in the evening.

