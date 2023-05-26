(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Task Force on Gandhara Tourism on Friday celebrated religious teacher Buddha's Purnima (birthday) to pay him homage and enlighten his life's legacy.

The event, held at the Islamabad Museum, was attended and graced by officials, art lovers and other dignitaries, said a press release.

Visualizing the immense potential in tourism around Gandhara civilization, the Prime Minister Task Force is making all-out efforts to promote Gandhara tourism in the country, under the Chairmanship of Minister of State Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

Pakistan is home to a multitude of heritage sites, monuments and historic buildings which demonstrates the diverse layers of history of this region. The rich Gandhara heritage of Pakistan is an iconic phenomenon in the entire world as Gandhara art is a great and major attraction for Buddhists from all over the world.

Gandhara, which is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, has emerged as a center of Buddhist learning, art, and culture and played a significant role in the history of Buddhism.

Buddhism's teaching has transcended borders and cultures, promoting compassion, mindfulness, and inner peace.

Under King Ashoka's patronage, Gandhara became a hub of monasteries, stupas, and educational institutions, attracting scholars and artists. The unique Gandharan art style blended diverse cultural influences, conveying the essence of Buddhism to people of various backgrounds.

The Gandhara's archaeological sites, such as Takht-i-Bahi and Taxila are showcasing remarkable Buddhist artifacts, representing the region's rich legacy. Furthermore, Gandhara was a center of intellectual discourse with scholars engaging in profound debates and contributing to the expansion of Buddhist philosophy.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Task Force had already directed the relevant departments to compile a report on provincial rich heritage sites of Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism, particularly in KP to promote tourism in the country.