UrduPoint.com

PM's Task Force Celebrates Bhudda's Birthday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PM's Task Force celebrates Bhudda's birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Task Force on Gandhara Tourism on Friday celebrated religious teacher Buddha's Purnima (birthday) to pay him homage and enlighten his life's legacy.

The event, held at the Islamabad Museum, was attended and graced by officials, art lovers and other dignitaries, said a press release.

Visualizing the immense potential in tourism around Gandhara civilization, the Prime Minister Task Force is making all-out efforts to promote Gandhara tourism in the country, under the Chairmanship of Minister of State Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

Pakistan is home to a multitude of heritage sites, monuments and historic buildings which demonstrates the diverse layers of history of this region. The rich Gandhara heritage of Pakistan is an iconic phenomenon in the entire world as Gandhara art is a great and major attraction for Buddhists from all over the world.

Gandhara, which is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, has emerged as a center of Buddhist learning, art, and culture and played a significant role in the history of Buddhism.

Buddhism's teaching has transcended borders and cultures, promoting compassion, mindfulness, and inner peace.

Under King Ashoka's patronage, Gandhara became a hub of monasteries, stupas, and educational institutions, attracting scholars and artists. The unique Gandharan art style blended diverse cultural influences, conveying the essence of Buddhism to people of various backgrounds.

The Gandhara's archaeological sites, such as Takht-i-Bahi and Taxila are showcasing remarkable Buddhist artifacts, representing the region's rich legacy. Furthermore, Gandhara was a center of intellectual discourse with scholars engaging in profound debates and contributing to the expansion of Buddhist philosophy.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Task Force had already directed the relevant departments to compile a report on provincial rich heritage sites of Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism, particularly in KP to promote tourism in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Taxila Hub Event All From Love

Recent Stories

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms R ..

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms Ras Al Khaimah’s &#039;A&#039 ..

1 hour ago
 Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

1 hour ago
 Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by mili ..

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 ‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

4 hours ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.