PM's Task Force For Seeking Report On Religious Sites

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Tuesday directed the relevant departments to compile a report on provincial rich heritage sites of Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to promote tourism in the country.

The newly constituted PM Task Force's meeting was held under chairmanship of Minster of State Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani here and it was decided that the report of all provinces would contain details of 100 sites from each province in order to ascertain the potential of Gandharar civilization in the country.

"Visit would be arranged for Ambassadors and other dignitaries towards archaeological sites of different provinces. The provinces are also requested to arrange briefings about their religious sites visited by tourists at their festivals.

" In this regard, Buddha's birthday would also be marked at Islamabad Museum on May 26 and the event will be graced by ambassadors, art lovers and other dignitaries.

The Buddhist community was having tremendous monuments in Gandhara region which were venerated by Buddhist from all over the world.

The concerned provincial departments were requested to engage with Director General of Department for facilitating visits of tourists to these sites.

They were also urged to upgrade their religious sites for attraction of tourists.

The meeting directed all the provincial heritage departments to submit a complete report to the authority concerned by May 30. The members in meeting urged for a weekly visit to be organized in different heritage sites in various provinces.

