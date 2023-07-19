Open Menu

PM's Taskforce, Diplomats Visit Bhamala Stupa

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Prime Minister's Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism, headed by its Chairman Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani along with diplomats Wednesday visited the historical Bhamala Stupa a Buddhist Site near Haripur to highlight Gandhara heritage and promote religious tourism in Pakistan

Dr Ramesh Kumar with the status of Minister of State, has arranged a series of visits every Wednesday to promote sacred sites and monuments built during the Gandhara era.

Bhamala stupa and monastery is situated in the scenic valley of Khanpur at the gateway of Khanpur dam. The visiting delegates comprised diplomats of various countries, Gandhara Heritage experts, other dignitaries and members of the media.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramesh Kumar said this series of visits is showing keen interest of diplomats and foreigners towards Gandhara heritage sites in Pakistan.

There is huge potential for Gandhara heritage in Pakistan, said Vankwani, calling upon the renowned hotel chains to show interest in opening their branches or portable hotels near popular scenic Gandhara Tourism points.

He said with the consultation of provincial governments, the land will be arranged for them free of cost for ten years so that those visiting these places can stay near their religious places and practice meditation.

These efforts will make Pakistan a peaceful heaven. We have also engaged the universities to write a thesis on Gandhara civilization to involve all stakeholders and researchers towards this cause, he added.

Kartarpur corridor created hype for Pakistan but when the Gandhara corridor will be announced, it will get the attention of the world, he said.

The Ambassador-designate of the Republic of the Philippines to Pakistan, Maria Agnes M. Cervantes said that Pakistan's Buddhist sites including Taxilla and Bhamala are very interesting and show the ancient civilizations' footprints on this land.

Deputy High Commissioner, People's Republic of Bangladesh Md. Aminul islam Khan said it is a good venture by the Pakistan government, Buddhist people across the world like to visit their Buddhist places.

A representative from the Embassy of Austria, Jakob Heistinger said these places are peaceful and there is huge potential for Buddhist tourism in Pakistan.

Field Officer, Department of Archaeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syeda Gul Kailash briefed the visiting delegates about the historical and religious importance of Bhamala Stupa and the efforts of the Archaeology department to preserve and promote these sites.

