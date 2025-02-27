PM’s Team Delivered Effectively On All Fronts: Rana Sanaullah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Thursday that the Prime Minister is satisfied with his team’s performance, as every designated team has effectively delivered on its respective fronts.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that government year’s performance has been strong in all aspects, and this is a result of teamwork.
He said that visible economic improvement was proof of the government's economic team’s success, while also commending law enforcement for maintaining order against elements promoting hate and chaos.
Answering a question, he said that the government believed in delivering performance and ensuring national prosperity through good governance, economic stability, and institutional reforms.
He said that PML-N believes in strengthening democracy through dialogue rather than deadlock.
Regarding the ruling coalition, he stated, “We need our allies, and they need us. Maintaining and managing this alliance is a shared responsibility. Minor grievances are a part of democracy and exist even within parties.”
He noted that the Prime Minister has formed a committee to address grievances with all coalition partners, including the Pakistan Peoples Party.
Answering a question regarding the possible alliance of all opposition parties, he said, “In my personal view, an alliance of experienced politicians is not a bad thing it can contribute positively to national politics.”
He added that if senior politicians choose to protest, it should remain within constitutional and legal boundaries.
