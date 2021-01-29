UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:24 PM

PM's ten billion tsunami trees project sets example for world, says Zartaj Gul

Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said that Prime minister Imran Khan's massive afforestation project of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami had won world appreciation, which was an inspiring example for other countries to mitigate the impacts of climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said that Prime minister Imran Khan's massive afforestation project of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami had won world appreciation, which was an inspiring example for other countries to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic project of planting 10 billion trees would be expanded to promote greenery, adding that tsunami project is the most successful project of PTI government, which has been acknowledged by international institutions.

She said for the protection of forests incumbent government has also enforced a complete ban on the cutting and felling of trees in reserved forests.

She said Prime Minister has clear vision to make Pakistan a better and environmental-friendly place.

PTI government has taken major initiatives to save coming generation from pollution and provide them clean and safe environment, she added.

She said authorities concerned have also been taken strict action to stop cutting of forests and illegal construction activities on ecologically important areas.

She warned that timber mafia would dealt with iron hands as protect nature and wildlife was topmost priority of the government.

Global warming has emerged as a major challenge for the entire world and collective efforts are required to save the world from adverse impacts of climate change, she said.

