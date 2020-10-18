ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Sunday that PM's Tiger Force portal has been launched to empower the Tiger Force for better results.

Launching of PM's Tiger Force portal is a achievement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, she said while talking to a private news channel.

All the volunteers are registered with the national portal, while it is a force of the people who want to own their city, constitution and streets, she added.

She said it is a non-political and non-remunerated force and it is an effective way to utilize the energetic and active youth in constructive activities.

It is also an opportunity for the youth to serve their country and masses too, she concluded.