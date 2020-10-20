UrduPoint.com
PM's Tiger Force To Control Inflation: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:33 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday said that the Prime Minister's tiger force was playing a pivotal role in controlling inflation aimed to serve the nation

Talking to a private news channel, he assured that on the directions of Prime minister Imran Khan government with the help of tiger force was taking stern action against the 'mafias' involved in hiking the prices of essential items, especially flour and vegetable prices.

Dar explained that the "Tiger Force" would only identify the bad practices contributing to the inflation such as profiteering and artificial price hike, while actions would be taken by the concerned price control administrations.

Usman Dar said our national heroes 'Tiger Relief Force' was a non-political organization which was serving the nation, adding that it was working with full devotion, dedication and enthusiasm in the country so we should not criticized their positive role.

He hoped that Tiger force would not be discouraged by any criticisms and they will fulfill their given tasks with full devotion and government would ramp up its efforts to tackle the price issue soon.

Usman Dar also regretted that the opposition was targeting the volunteers, who had carried out various tasks responsibly without any greed and monetary gains during difficult times.

He further mentioned that the Tiger Force, during the peak period of the pandemic, had don great work to ensure the implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as social distancing. and the " No Mask No Service " campaign in hospitals, utility stores, mosques and Ehsaas emergency funds.

While dismissing criticism from opposition parties, he appreciated the role of Tiger force and asked Tiger Force to regularly check prices of food items in their localities and post on Tiger Force portal.

Replying a Question, Usman Dar said youth were asset of the country and without their full participation, the journey towards development could not be completed.

