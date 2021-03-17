ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Sweden envoy to Pakistan Henrik Persson alongwith Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday planted a tree at the Swedish Embassy in a bid to support Prime Minister Imran Khan's nationwide tree plantation drive.

The Swedish envoy embracing Prime Minister's tree plantation drive termed it a vital initiative to cope the climate change impacts.

After planting a tree, the envoy and SAPM Amin Aslam discussed the potential areas of collaborative works between the two countries and the scope of green technologies in near future.

Malik Amin Aslam told APP stressed for nation's active participation in the ongoing countrywide spring tree plantation drive and urged masses to be part of government's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' project to make the initiative a complete success.

Malik Amin Aslam said that the international community particularly the World Economic Forum (WEF) had appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for tackling worsening affects of the climate change.

"The world has acknowledged the PM's vision for 'Clean and Green Pakistan" he said.