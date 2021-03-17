UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Tree Plantation Drive Vital To Cope Climate Change Impacts: Swedish Envoy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

PM's tree plantation drive vital to cope climate change impacts: Swedish Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Sweden envoy to Pakistan Henrik Persson alongwith Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday planted a tree at the Swedish Embassy in a bid to support Prime Minister Imran Khan's nationwide tree plantation drive.

The Swedish envoy embracing Prime Minister's tree plantation drive termed it a vital initiative to cope the climate change impacts.

After planting a tree, the envoy and SAPM Amin Aslam discussed the potential areas of collaborative works between the two countries and the scope of green technologies in near future.

Malik Amin Aslam told APP stressed for nation's active participation in the ongoing countrywide spring tree plantation drive and urged masses to be part of government's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' project to make the initiative a complete success.

Malik Amin Aslam said that the international community particularly the World Economic Forum (WEF) had appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for tackling worsening affects of the climate change.

"The world has acknowledged the PM's vision for 'Clean and Green Pakistan" he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sweden Government

Recent Stories

PSL-6: PCB, franchises’ owners to ponder over pr ..

6 minutes ago

UK's Decision to Increase Nuclear Potential 'Unmot ..

20 minutes ago

IEA Slightly Upgrades Forecast for World Oil Deman ..

20 minutes ago

China building world's largest refracting telescop ..

20 minutes ago

Food security, economic stability new addition to ..

20 minutes ago

Chinese COVID-19 drug candidate undergoes clinical ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.