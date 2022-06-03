UrduPoint.com

PM's Turkey Visit To Attract Turkish Investment In Energy Sector: Khurram Dastgir

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 09:30 AM

PM's Turkey visit to attract Turkish investment in energy sector: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Friday said that the recent trip of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Turkey would attract Turkish investment in the energy sector and historical relations would further strengthen between two brotherly countries.

"Pakistan is focusing on using alternative resources for energy production instead of importing furnace oil and other modes for energy production", minister said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair programme.

"The recent foreign visits of the prime minister are aimed at further strengthening Pakistan's foreign policy towards regional countries, including Turkey, and address misunderstandings if any", he said.

He further said that Turkish companies have been working in Pakistan in alternative energy for a long time and now keen to invest in solar energy projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Turkey Oil Khurram Dastgir Khan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd June 2022

11 minutes ago
 Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

9 hours ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

9 hours ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

9 hours ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.