Open Menu

PM’s UNGA Address To Reaffirm Pakistan's Commitment To Multilateralism: Iftikhar Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PM’s UNGA address to reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism: Iftikhar Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said

on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address at the 79th UNGA session

would reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism and underscore

its support for the pivotal role of the United Nations in promoting global peace, security,

and development.

Commenting on the PM visit, the octogenarian trade leader of South Asia said that in a world beset

by numerous challenges, ranging from conflict and climate change to economic inequality,

the Prime Minister would emphasis the importance of international cooperation and collective action in addressing these pressing global issues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will highlight Pakistan’s contributions to UN peacekeeping missions, where the country has consistently played a vital role in maintaining peace and stability in conflict-ridden regions. Furthermore, he will call for renewed efforts toward achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in the context of developing nations, which have faced disproportionate challenges due to global economic downturns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also touch upon regional security issues, including the situation in Kashmir, where Pakistan has consistently called for international attention to human rights concerns. He will also reiterate Pakistan’s support for diplomatic solutions to global conflicts, particularly in Afghanistan and the broader middle East, stressing the need for peaceful dialogue and the importance of UN mediation in resolving disputes. He said climate change will also feature prominently in his address, with Pakistan being one of the countries most affected by its devastating impacts. The Prime Minister will advocate for global climate justice, urging wealthy nations to meet their commitments to climate financing and support vulnerable countries in their adaptation and mitigation efforts, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Visit Middle East Chamber Sunday Commerce From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

7 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan