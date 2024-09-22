PM’s UNGA Address To Reaffirm Pakistan's Commitment To Multilateralism: Iftikhar Malik
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said
on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address at the 79th UNGA session
would reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism and underscore
its support for the pivotal role of the United Nations in promoting global peace, security,
and development.
Commenting on the PM visit, the octogenarian trade leader of South Asia said that in a world beset
by numerous challenges, ranging from conflict and climate change to economic inequality,
the Prime Minister would emphasis the importance of international cooperation and collective action in addressing these pressing global issues.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will highlight Pakistan’s contributions to UN peacekeeping missions, where the country has consistently played a vital role in maintaining peace and stability in conflict-ridden regions. Furthermore, he will call for renewed efforts toward achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in the context of developing nations, which have faced disproportionate challenges due to global economic downturns and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also touch upon regional security issues, including the situation in Kashmir, where Pakistan has consistently called for international attention to human rights concerns. He will also reiterate Pakistan’s support for diplomatic solutions to global conflicts, particularly in Afghanistan and the broader middle East, stressing the need for peaceful dialogue and the importance of UN mediation in resolving disputes. He said climate change will also feature prominently in his address, with Pakistan being one of the countries most affected by its devastating impacts. The Prime Minister will advocate for global climate justice, urging wealthy nations to meet their commitments to climate financing and support vulnerable countries in their adaptation and mitigation efforts, he concluded.
