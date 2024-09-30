PM's UNGA Address True Reflection Of Pakistani, Kashmiris, Muslim Ummah's Aspirations
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Sep, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Muslim League-N Japan, Malik Muhammad Younas lauding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent address to the United Nations General Assembly Monday said it was a true reflection of the aspirations of entire Pakistani nation, Kashmiris and the Muslim Ummah.
Talking to media persons, he said the prime minister courageously highlighted issues of regional and global importance, including Israel's war crimes in Palestine and human rights violations by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Younas added that the UN Security Council bore the significant responsibility of ensuring the right to self-determination for the oppressed people of Kashmir and taking a firm stand against human rights violations and systematic state terrorism in IIOJK.
He stated that the world was currently facing the most dangerous challenges to the global order, including genocide by Israel in Gaza, Russia-Ukraine conflict, devastating conflicts in Africa and Asia, increasing geopolitical tensions, the resurgence of terrorism, poverty, debt burdens, and the growing impacts of climate change.
He said the United Nations had not fulfilled the expectations of oppressed Kashmiris for which it was established, as the sufferings of the people in IIOJK continue, and the region had been turned into the largest prison on earth.
APP/ ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris to uphold ideology of accession of entire J&K State to Pakistan at all costs: AJK11 minutes ago
-
Book "Al-Muhallab" launched at IRS11 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH’s nationwide school campaign against harassment11 minutes ago
-
Two missing children reunited with families21 minutes ago
-
IGP pins new ranks to 55 promoted inspectors31 minutes ago
-
Governor congratulates Maulana Fazlur Rehman on appointment as JUIF chief, Abdul Ghafoor Haidri GS31 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police crackdown on traffic violators to ensure smooth road flow31 minutes ago
-
Government pushes for constitutional amendments in national interest: Ihsan31 minutes ago
-
MoHR working to strengthen legal frameworks, social policies to protect older persons rights: Azam N ..41 minutes ago
-
Nisar Khukhro call for double track railways line Larkana to Quetta under CPEC2 hours ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea regarding model jail in Capital2 hours ago
-
Speaker NA extends congratulations to leadership, people of China on National Day2 hours ago