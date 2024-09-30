MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Sep, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Muslim League-N Japan, Malik Muhammad Younas lauding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent address to the United Nations General Assembly Monday said it was a true reflection of the aspirations of entire Pakistani nation, Kashmiris and the Muslim Ummah.

Talking to media persons, he said the prime minister courageously highlighted issues of regional and global importance, including Israel's war crimes in Palestine and human rights violations by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Younas added that the UN Security Council bore the significant responsibility of ensuring the right to self-determination for the oppressed people of Kashmir and taking a firm stand against human rights violations and systematic state terrorism in IIOJK.

He stated that the world was currently facing the most dangerous challenges to the global order, including genocide by Israel in Gaza, Russia-Ukraine conflict, devastating conflicts in Africa and Asia, increasing geopolitical tensions, the resurgence of terrorism, poverty, debt burdens, and the growing impacts of climate change.

He said the United Nations had not fulfilled the expectations of oppressed Kashmiris for which it was established, as the sufferings of the people in IIOJK continue, and the region had been turned into the largest prison on earth.

APP/ ahr/378