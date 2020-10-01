UrduPoint.com
PM's UNGA Speech Ranked Top In Viewership Of UN's Youtube Channel

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:52 PM

PM's UNGA speech ranked top in viewership of UN's Youtube channel

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 is the most-watched video on the UN's official Youtube channel since it was uploaded on the video-sharing platform on September 25, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to gain popularity at international forums. His recent speech made at the UNGA platform has been declared as the most viewed speech of the UNGA session on the official YouTube channel of the UN.

As per details, more than 1,69000 viewers have seen PM Khan's UNGA speech thus so far, which is the highest number of any international leadership viewership.

US President Donald Trump is second on the list with 1,37000 views and the Indonesian president's speech was viewed for 94,000 times on YouTube.

Iran President Hassan Rouhani's speech got 67,000 views, Indian PM Narender Modi, 62,000 views, Russian President Vladimir Putin 59,000 views, and the Chinese President was seen by 44000 people. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's speech secured only 8,000 views.

It is to be mentioned here that as many as 26,00000 people had watched PM Imran Khan's UNGA speech last year.

