PM's Unveils International Conspiracy Against Government: Ali M Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 11:37 PM

PM's unveils international conspiracy against government: Ali M Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had unveiled the international conspiracy against the incumbent government by showing threatening letter during his political public gathering at Parade Ground here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had unveiled the international conspiracy against the incumbent government by showing threatening letter during his political public gathering at Parade Ground here.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had taken the entire nation in confidence which was demand of the hour regarding international conspiracy against the PTI government.

He said PM Imran Khan had held the historical and successful political gathering at Parade Ground in Islamabad.

The minister said, the prime minister had always kept the national interest supreme rather than personal gains, adding he would never compromise over the national interest.

He said PM Imran Khan was the most popular political leader of the country and he had different point of view about the national interests as compare to the opposition leaders.

Ali Muhammad said the opposition had introduced the Changa Manga politics in the country and habitual for horse trading.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister is ready to show threatening letter if the opposition leader wanted to see it.

