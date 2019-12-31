UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Upcoming Visit To Davos To Cost $ 68,000 Only

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:40 AM

PM's upcoming visit to Davos to cost $ 68,000 only

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :As part of austerity measures, Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming three-day visit to Davos next month to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) would cost only $68,000 as compared to millions of Dollars frittered away by the former rulers.

The saving is part of the prime minister's ongoing robust drive in which he has also directed to minimize the expenditures upon his upcoming WEF participation, said a press release on Monday.

According to details, the visits of former prime ministers to Davos including Mian Nawaz Sharif costed $762,000, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi $561,000 and Yousuf Raza Gilani $459,000 respectively to the national exchequer.

The prime minister, during his US visit, had also set precedent by slashing the expenditures, thus saving huge amount during his stay there, the press release added.

Whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan's Washington DC US visit during 20-25 July 2019 costed $ 67,180 only when compared with former president Asif Ali Zardari's stay on 4-8 May 2009 costed the national exchequer, a sum of $ 752,688 and that of former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif on 20-23 October 2013, a total of $ 549,853.

Similarly, Prime Minister Imran Khan's total expenses incurred on New York visit during September 2019 stood around $ 162,578 only. Whereas Asif Ali Zardari spent $ 1,309,620 during September 2012, Mian Nawaz Sharif $ 1,113,142 (September 2016) and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spent $ 705,019 during September 2017.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister World Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Washington Visit New York May July September October 2017 2016 2019 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Italian Mangia appointed Malta coach

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, ch ..

1 hour ago

Steps afoot to provide training to players in Balo ..

1 hour ago

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

2 hours ago

Over 8,000 Pakistani illegal immigrants return hom ..

2 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority releases Annual Performance ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.