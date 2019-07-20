UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's US Visit An Important Milestone In Country's History: Defence Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

PM's US visit an important milestone in country's history: Defence Minister

NOWSHERA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said that the Prime Minister's visit to United States is an important milestone in the country's history that would usher in a new chapter in the Pak-US relations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to steer the country out of the present crises and address the problems of the poor people.

The Defence Minister said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Trauma Centre in Qazi Medical Centre, laying foundation stone of Rs200 million Cantonment General Hospital and launching of beautification of Nowshera Cantonment project worth Rs87 million here on Saturday.

The Minister warned the united opposition to refrain from moving no trust motion against the Chairman Senate otherwise they would be exposed during the process of no trust motion. The no trust motion is bound to fail against Chairman Senate, he said. The country was heading towards progress and prosperity with each passing day under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The previous rulers looted the country with both hands and today when they are being caught for their misdeeds and corruption, they are making hue and cry. If they are not thieves, they should not fear. Every single penny plundered would be recovered from the thieves only, he elaborated.

The 22 years' struggle of Imran Khan meant to end corruption, to improve socio economic lot of poor people, and establishing a society based on merit and justice. He said unfortunately the previous rulers were not interested in serving the poor people but to build their own empire at the cost of national kitty.

The PTI he said would not disappoint the people through their performance and would come up to their expectations.Government had to take some hard decisions for bringing stability in the country. The government would overcome the problem of price hike soon.

Imran Khan was determined to make stand the country on its feet. He is the only leader who has no personal agenda, he said adding his only agenda is to bring improvement in the lives of the poor people.

Additional Director General Military Lands and Cantonment Dr. Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry, Director Military Land Peshawar Khalil Ahmed, Station Commander Nowshera Brigadier Nazir Hussain, CEO Nowshera Irfan Ahmed, MPAS Mian Jamsheddudin, Mian Khaleequr Rahman, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Petroleum, Natural Resources, Water and Power Dr. Imran Khattak were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Senate Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Poor Water Visit Progress Price Hue United States Nowshera From Government Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

21 minutes ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

2 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

2 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

2 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

2 hours ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.