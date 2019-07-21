UrduPoint.com
PM's US Visit To Help Promote Soft Image Of Country: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 07:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States of America (USA) would promote a soft image of the country.

Speaking at a press conference here, she said prime minister's address to a gathering of the overseas Pakistanis would present Pakistan as an enlightened, moderate and progressive country in the world.

She said the visit would boost relations between Pakistan and the USA, adding that the premier would sensitise the international community about the sacrifices, rendered by Pakistan to bring peace and stability in the region.

"He is a hero of Pakistan and Pakistani nation, as he is representing the sentiments of the Pakistani nation most effectively before the world," she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister would urge the overseas Pakistanis to come forward and play their role in economic stability of the country through investing in their homeland.

