PM's US Visit To Sensitise World About Sacrifices Rendered By Pakistan: Experts

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:00 PM

PM's US visit to sensitise world about sacrifices rendered by Pakistan: experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Experts on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States would sensitise the international community about the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in bringing peace and stability to the region.

Noted lawyer Tariq Javed said the world had realised the geo-political significance of Pakistan, which was also a proponent of peace in the region.

The prime minister's visit to the US was actually a recognition of Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process, he said while talking to APP.

Pakistan Muslim League-Q Member of the Punjab Assembly Sajid Bhatti said that senior US civil and military officials had publicly acknowledged Pakistan's support to their negotiations with the Afghan Taliban.

He said, "It is a great success of Pakistan that it is playing a greater role in ensuring peace in the region." Shahid Zaheer Syed, another lawyer, said Trump-Imran talks would strengthen bilateral cooperation which would bring peace, stability and economic prosperity to the entire region.

Prominent educationist Professor Dr Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori said Pakistan had a significant role in peace efforts aimed at resolving the Afghan conflict.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and other institutions for restoring peace in the whole region, Noori said the peaceful election in merged tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had proved that the forces had overcome the menace of terrorism.

