Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has said that the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to US was very successful.Talking to media men at Islamabad Airport, Mehmood Khan said that PM's visit to US was very successful as Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister who has been given the VIP protocol in the United States.

He said PM presented the stance of Pakistan very well and now he returned to country after his successful historical visit.On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf celebrated youm-e-tashukur on July 25.Rallies and conferences were organized across the country.