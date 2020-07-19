(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister and Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has the vision to make Pakistan a better and environmental-friendly place.

He said that the incumbent government has taken major initiatives to save our coming generation from pollution and provide them clean and safe environment, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Malik Amin said the authorities have taken strict action to stop cutting of forests and illegal construction activities on ecologically important areas.

Islamabad was one of the most beautiful capitals of the world and it was highly important to preserve the natural beauty of this city, he added.

Adviser said that the incumbent government has planned to make more national parks to preserve nature, while timber mafia was being dealt with iron hands.

Now it was our utmost responsibility to protect nature and wildlife, he added.

In the other hand, global warming has emerged as a major challenge for the entire world and collective efforts were required to save the world from adverse impacts of climate change.