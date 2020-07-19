UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Vision To Make Pakistan Better, Environmental-friendly Place: Malik Amin Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

PM's vision to make Pakistan better, environmental-friendly place: Malik Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister and Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has the vision to make Pakistan a better and environmental-friendly place.

He said that the incumbent government has taken major initiatives to save our coming generation from pollution and provide them clean and safe environment, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Malik Amin said the authorities have taken strict action to stop cutting of forests and illegal construction activities on ecologically important areas.

Islamabad was one of the most beautiful capitals of the world and it was highly important to preserve the natural beauty of this city, he added.

Adviser said that the incumbent government has planned to make more national parks to preserve nature, while timber mafia was being dealt with iron hands.

Now it was our utmost responsibility to protect nature and wildlife, he added.

In the other hand, global warming has emerged as a major challenge for the entire world and collective efforts were required to save the world from adverse impacts of climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

56 seconds ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

2 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

3 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

4 hours ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.