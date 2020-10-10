ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police Amir Zulfiqar Khan Saturday said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan manifold steps were being taken to reform the capital police department to improve its ability to combat crime with the help of information technology (IT).

Talking in a Radio Pakistan's current affairs programme, he said reforms were being introduced in capital police department for strengthening its policing policies.

He said agenda to reform the Police department has been the foremost task of Prime Minister Imran Khan and upon posting of the IG Police at Islamabad he was strictly instructed to control the land grabbers, drug mafias, and to check all other crimes.

Inspector General said the office of Islamabad Police would soon be computerized.

He said they intend to build 10 model police stations and also try to turn all checkposts into an electronic checkpoints, adding, a new system of street watchers is being introduced in the Federal capital to make it more secure from crimes.

He said we have introduced new slogan 'First Salaam Then Speech' to the Islamabad police as the rule of law to give due respect to the people first.

He said the land grabbers had been a major problem in Islamabad for a long time but now it is not possible for a person to grab someone's land with force.

Replying to a question, he said the new facilities were being provided to the people by the police and four satellite stations have been set up for the convenience of them.

IG Khan further said, a public facilitation center has also been set up in F-6 Sector for the convenience of the public in which facilities have been provided to the public regarding 12 non-core functions.