ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Uzbekistan had laid the foundation of a new era of strong Pak-Uzbek ties besides opening new vistas of trade between the two countries.

Talking to ptv, he said the prime minister's visit to Uzbekistan had objectives -strategic and economic. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood had inked agreements of Rs 2 billion for different projects, including train service from Mazar Sharif to Peshawar, and Islamabad to Gwadar and Tashkent.

The shipment good from Karachi to Tashkent via trucks had also been included in the projects as it could save the cost, he added.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, he said, gave a warm welcome to the prime minister. Their meeting continued for two and a half hours, in which both the leaders discussed important issues.

Both the sides signed various agreements for enhancing bilateral cooperation, he added.

Fawad said a delegation of representatives from some 130 business houses also accompanied the prime minister, which would explore new vistas of trade between the two countries.

Over 130 Uzbek businessmen were also scheduled to have a meeting with Imran Khan.

He said Tashkent city was beautifully decorated during the prime minister's visit, reflecting an expression of love from the leadership and the people of Uzbekistan for Pakistan.

The minister said the Uzbek president and the prime minister in their meeting decided to constitute a group comprising Tajikistan, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan and Uzbekistan to work for peace in Afghanistan.

A conference, he said, was being held on Friday for regional connectivity and boosting ties.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he said, was also present in Tashkent.

The minister said Mughal Emperor Zaheeruddin Babar was from the Fergana Valley of Uzbekistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had suggested that Pakistan and Uzbekistan should make a joint film on Zaheeruddin Babar, while the Uzbek president expressed his interest in Mirza Ghalib's poetry.

Both the countries would first make a film on Zaheeruddin Babar and then on Ghalib's poetry, he added.