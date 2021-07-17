ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Uzbekistan has laid a strong foundation for economic and strategic relations with Central Asia.

In a tweet, he said the government and people of Uzbekistan had shown great love and respect for Prime Minister Imran Khan for which Pakistan was grateful to them.

The minister said that the Peshawar-Tashkent train and road network would link two great projects, China Pakistan Economic Corridor and the European Union.