PM's Visit To Boost Pak-Russia Ties: Najamuddin Shaikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 10:00 PM

PM's visit to boost Pak-Russia ties: Najamuddin Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Former foreign secretary Najamuddin Shaikh on Wednesday said better relations between Pakistan and Russia relations were in the current situation and Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia would further boost their ties.

There was need to enhance trade volume between the two countries, and the PM's visit would give new impetus in that regard, particularly for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills, he said while talking to ptv.

Najamuddin Shaikh said Pakistan was highlighting the sufferings of Afghan people and urging the international community to come their aid in order to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Russia would hopefully back Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan, he added.

