(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday expressed the confidence that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China would further strengthen Pakistan relations with the brotherly country.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China was a complete success and would prove to be a milestone in further strengthening relations of Pakistan and China," the minister tweeted.