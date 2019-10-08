(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Special Advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PM's visit of China would strengthen the friendship between both countries.In her message on social networking site twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan thanked China for supporting Pakistan stance over Kashmir issue.Higher than Himalaya's, deeper than seas and sweeter than honey Pak-China friendship is the reflection of love.Echo of Pak-China friendship is heard across the nations, she added.

She said PM visit to China would also bolster co-operation in the fields of economy and investment.PM will hold meetings with Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping during his visit.Prime Minister would exchange views with Chinese leadership on the prevailing grave situation in Occupied Kashmir and inform them about the historical decisions taken by Pakistan government for implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects historical decisions on that.