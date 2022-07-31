UrduPoint.com

PM's Visit To Flood-affected Areas Of Tank, DIKhan Postponed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2022 | 12:40 PM

PM's visit to flood-affected areas of Tank, DIKhan postponed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's visit to the flood-affected areas of Districts Tank and Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday was deferred due to inclement weather.

The prime minister was scheduled to visit these flood-hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

