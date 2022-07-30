UrduPoint.com

PM's Visit To Flood-hit Areas Of Balochistan Postponed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PM's visit to flood-hit areas of Balochistan postponed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's scheduled visit to flood-affected areas of Balochistan province was deferred due to inclement weather.

After an improvement in the weather conditions, the prime minister would undertake the visit, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

Due to severe weather conditions, the prime minister could not visit other flood-hit areas of the country. During his visits, the prime minister had to review the rescue and relief activities in the affected areas.

A few days back, the prime minister also chaired a detailed meeting over the rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas. The meeting was apprised about the distribution of financial support among the flood affectees.

Under the prime minister's direction, affected families who lost their members during the natural calamity were provided with the monetary support of Rs1 million each. The prime minister had also directed for increasing the financial aid to the injured and enhanced compensation support for the damaged houses.

The direction was passed for increasing the amount for the injured and affected from Rs50,000 to Rs200,000. Besides, support for the partially damaged homes had been increased from Rs25,000 to Rs250,000 each and for those completely damaged houses, the amount was amplified from Rs50,000 to Rs500,000 each.

The prime minister had also constituted a special committee comprising the Federal ministers to effectively supervise the rescue and relief activities.

