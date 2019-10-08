Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China would further strengthen deep and everlasting bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China would further strengthen deep and everlasting bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

In a series of tweets, she said the bilateral friendship which was higher than Himalayas, deeper than oceans and sweeter than honey was reflective of mutual love and its examples were given all over the world.

She said this visit would promote cooperation in the fields including economy and investment and further strengthen strategic ties between the two countries.

She said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would hold meetings with both Chinese President Xi Jinpong and Prime Minister Li Kegiang.

He would also discuss the critical situation of Indian occupied Kashmir with Chinese leadership, she said.

Dr Firdous said that the Prime Minister would apprise the Chinese leadership about the government's historic decisions regarding implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).

She thanked China for unequivocal support for besieged Kashmiris.