UrduPoint.com

PM's Visit To Improve Pakistan's Horticulture Export To Russia: PFVA

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

PM's visit to improve Pakistan's horticulture export to Russia: PFVA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Patron-in-Chief All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA), Waheed Ahmad has expressed the hope that the historic visit of Prime Minister, Imran Khan will help in improving exports of horticulture items of Pakistan to Russia.

Waheed Ahamd is member of business delegates accompanying Prime Minister during his visit to Russia.

In a video message shared from Moscow on Thursday, Patron-in-Chief PFVA said we have very good meetings with Russian businessmen.

In light of the meetings and response of businessmen, it is expected that our exports of horticulture items to Russia will increase from existing volume of one hundred million Dollars to two hundred million dollars.

Waheed said the total volume of export of Pakistan to Russia is two hundred million dollars out of which around 50 percent (100 million dollars) is contributed by horticulture sector (fruit and vegetable).

Presently we have surplus crop of potato in Punjab and hopefully we can also fetch orders of its import from Russia, he added.

In regard with outcomes of meetings and talks of Pakistan delegation about gas pipeline project, Prime Minister Imran Khan historic visit to Russia will prove to be very much beneficial for economy of the country, Waheed expressed the hope.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Import Business Moscow Punjab Russia Visit Gas All From Million

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

8 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

24 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

2 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

3 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>