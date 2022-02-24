PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Patron-in-Chief All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA), Waheed Ahmad has expressed the hope that the historic visit of Prime Minister, Imran Khan will help in improving exports of horticulture items of Pakistan to Russia.

Waheed Ahamd is member of business delegates accompanying Prime Minister during his visit to Russia.

In a video message shared from Moscow on Thursday, Patron-in-Chief PFVA said we have very good meetings with Russian businessmen.

In light of the meetings and response of businessmen, it is expected that our exports of horticulture items to Russia will increase from existing volume of one hundred million Dollars to two hundred million dollars.

Waheed said the total volume of export of Pakistan to Russia is two hundred million dollars out of which around 50 percent (100 million dollars) is contributed by horticulture sector (fruit and vegetable).

Presently we have surplus crop of potato in Punjab and hopefully we can also fetch orders of its import from Russia, he added.

In regard with outcomes of meetings and talks of Pakistan delegation about gas pipeline project, Prime Minister Imran Khan historic visit to Russia will prove to be very much beneficial for economy of the country, Waheed expressed the hope.