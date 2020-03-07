UrduPoint.com
PM's Visit To Karachi Postponed Due To Bad Weather

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:32 AM

PM's visit to Karachi postponed due to bad weather

PM Imran Khan was due today in Karachi to inaugurate public oriented-projects.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Karachi scheduled today has been postponed due to bad weather.

PM Khan had to inaugurate public oriented-projects in Karachi. According to the Prime Minister Office, his visit to Karachi was cancelled due to bad weather. However, no alternative date was given for his visit to the metropolitan city.

The PTI workers had established numerous camps in the city to welcome the prime minister. Under the schedule, PM Khan had to inaugurate the flyover projects and two highways.

PM had also to chair a meeting to review progress of several federal-funded development project and public welfare schemes in Sindh.

Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous tweeted yesterday, stating, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is a popular leader who has genuinely established public rule. She had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Karachi tomorrow (today) to inaugurate projects in Sindh.

