UrduPoint.com

PM's Visit To Moscow May Strengthen Economic Ties : Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM

PM's visit to Moscow may strengthen economic ties : Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Moscow was important to further strengthen economic ties and open new windows for investments.

"Pakistan is emerging as an important regional as well as an international player and developing relations with major powers on equality", he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current affair program.

Russia has been a major power in the past and still, it has an important player in international politics, he said.

Ali Muhammad Khan further said that countries like China and Russia were readily boosting economic cooperation with Pakistan that would not only help in economic development but would also increase the importance of Pakistan internationally.

Moreover, it should be made clear that Pakistan's relation with one country will not impact her relations with other powers as Islamabad is not pursuing diplomatic campaigning, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Visit

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd February 2022

2 hours ago
 Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

11 hours ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

11 hours ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

11 hours ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>