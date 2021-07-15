(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's ongoing visit to Uzbekistan would open up a new vistas of economic and security ties with Central Asian States (CAS). In a video statement from Tashkent, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded warm welcome and unprecedented protocol and his entourage was provided elaborate ariel security. It was hoped that the trade with Central Asian States (CAS) would be increased manifold in the coming years, he added. The minister said a large number of business community members were also present in Tashkent and they would find enormous business opportunities.

The main objective of the visit was to enhance travelling facilities among Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, he added.

The minister said " A loaded truck or train embarking journey from Karachi or Gwadar port should reach Central Asian Stats sans any hindrance. This will enhance trade manifold. Ministry of Commence has done a lot of home work to achieve the purpose of enhancing regional trade".

He said an important conference was set to be held at Tashkent on Friday, in which discussions would be held on regional connectivity and the prime minister would through light on importance of regional connectivity which had the potency to enhance regional economy manifold. Discussions would also be held for achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan, the minister added.

Earlier, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan held important meetings with Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and scheduled to meet Uzbek President Shavkat Mizivovev this evening.