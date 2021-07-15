UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Visit To Open Up New Vistas Of Economic & Security Ties With CAS: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

PM's visit to open up new vistas of economic & security ties with CAS: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's ongoing visit to Uzbekistan would open up a new vistas of economic and security ties with Central Asian States (CAS). In a video statement from Tashkent, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded warm welcome and unprecedented protocol and his entourage was provided elaborate ariel security. It was hoped that the trade with Central Asian States (CAS) would be increased manifold in the coming years, he added. The minister said a large number of business community members were also present in Tashkent and they would find enormous business opportunities.

The main objective of the visit was to enhance travelling facilities among Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, he added.

The minister said " A loaded truck or train embarking journey from Karachi or Gwadar port should reach Central Asian Stats sans any hindrance. This will enhance trade manifold. Ministry of Commence has done a lot of home work to achieve the purpose of enhancing regional trade".

He said an important conference was set to be held at Tashkent on Friday, in which discussions would be held on regional connectivity and the prime minister would through light on importance of regional connectivity which had the potency to enhance regional economy manifold. Discussions would also be held for achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan, the minister added.

Earlier, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan held important meetings with Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and scheduled to meet Uzbek President Shavkat Mizivovev this evening.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Business Visit Gwadar Tashkent Uzbekistan From Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

8 minutes ago

Govt revises prices of petroleum products

11 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.