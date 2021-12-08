UrduPoint.com

PM's Visit To Peshawar Is Purely Of Administrative Nature: Gill

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

PM's visit to Peshawar is purely of administrative nature: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the Chief Executive of the whole country and his visit to Peshawar is purely of administrative nature

In a tweet on Wednesday, he sad Imran Khan could visit any part of the country for administrative purpose. It was absolutely wrong to link the visit of the Prime Minister with any upcoming election, he said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he sad Imran Khan could visit any part of the country for administrative purpose. It was absolutely wrong to link the visit of the Prime Minister with any upcoming election, he said.

Gill said the visit has nothing to do with elections. He came to know through tv about the ECP's local representative's concern over his visit to Peshawar, he added.

He said the PM will attend a function at the Governor House.

