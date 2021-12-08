Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the Chief Executive of the whole country and his visit to Peshawar is purely of administrative nature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the Chief Executive of the whole country and his visit to Peshawar is purely of administrative nature.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he sad Imran Khan could visit any part of the country for administrative purpose. It was absolutely wrong to link the visit of the Prime Minister with any upcoming election, he said.

Gill said the visit has nothing to do with elections. He came to know through tv about the ECP's local representative's concern over his visit to Peshawar, he added.

He said the PM will attend a function at the Governor House.