UrduPoint.com

PM's Visit To Peshawar Purely Official: Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:48 PM

PM's visit to Peshawar purely official: Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Peshawar was purely an official in nature and part of routine's state affairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Peshawar was purely an official in nature and part of routine's state affairs.

Reacting over notice taken by the Election Commission on Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Peshawar, the provincial minister said the prime minister would only attend an official function at the Governor House and there was not restriction on such activities.

"The prime minister will not be part of any election-related activity or public gathering in Peshawar," he added.

Bangash said the local government elections were being held in few districts of the province, adding the provincial government had utmost respect for the Election Commission and would strictly follow all the prescribed criteria for the local body elections.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's welfare programmes were for the deserving people of the entire country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections Governor Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit All Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

51 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

1 hour ago
 Air Chief condoles Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's tr ..

Air Chief condoles Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's tragic demise

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelensky says Biden-Putin talks 'positiv ..

Ukraine's Zelensky says Biden-Putin talks 'positive'

2 minutes ago
 Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 y ..

Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years

2 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis C'ship from ..

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis C'ship from Dec 13

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.