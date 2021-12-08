(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Peshawar was purely an official in nature and part of routine's state affairs.

Reacting over notice taken by the Election Commission on Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Peshawar, the provincial minister said the prime minister would only attend an official function at the Governor House and there was not restriction on such activities.

"The prime minister will not be part of any election-related activity or public gathering in Peshawar," he added.

Bangash said the local government elections were being held in few districts of the province, adding the provincial government had utmost respect for the Election Commission and would strictly follow all the prescribed criteria for the local body elections.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's welfare programmes were for the deserving people of the entire country.