ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Qatar would open new vistas of opportunities.

Talking to APP before proceeding to Qatar, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said it would be prime minister's first visit to Qatar and it would further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said the prime minister was touring Qatar on the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani where he would review bilateral relations from all aspects between Pakistan and Qatar.

In the meeting with Qatari leadership, the prime minister's special focus would be to find wide employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar, he added.

Apart from this, Ashrafi said various regional and international issues of mutual interest would also be discussed.

He said the prime minister would also hold meetings with Qatari and Pakistani traders, investors and other members of business community.

He made it clear that Pakistan had a long history of brotherly relations with Qatar based on love and brotherhood.

He said there were hundreds of thousands Pakistani expatriates providing their services in various spheres of life in Qatar like rest of the countries in Middle East and Europe and sending a huge amount of foreign exchange to Pakistan which help uplifting the economic activities in the country.

Ashrafi mentioned that Qatar was the epicenter of the world these days as the football World Cup was scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18, this year.