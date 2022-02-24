ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Former Pakistan's Ambassador Naila Chohan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia had opened a new chapter of friendship between the two countries.

After geo-strategic partnership, Pakistan was now entering into the phase of geo-economic friendship, she said while talking to ptv.

The prime minister's visit would strengthen bilateral relations, she said.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia, Shahid Amin said that Pakistani and Russian leadership had made fruitful and purposeful discussion.

He said PM Imran Khan's visit would expand ties between the two sides.