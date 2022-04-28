UrduPoint.com

PM's Visit To Saudi Arabia To Bring Economic Stability In Country: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 04:39 PM

Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia would bring economic stability in the country

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said there would be one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman in which both the dignitaries would chalk out strategies to further strengthen ties in areas of economy, trade, defense and labour.

He expressed the hope that this visit besides exploring a new chapter in Pak-Saudi relations would open new vistas of opportunities for the two brotherly countries.

He said it would also help bring foreign investment in the country as there were a number of business opportunities for the investors in the various sectors of economy.

Ashrafi, being part of Prime Minister's entourage to Saudi Arabia, said it was a good omen that there was representation of all major political parties in the delegation and their interaction with Saudi state apparatus would bear positive results in the times to come.

He said Pakistan highly valued its relations with Saudi Arabia due to its selfless services and unflinching support extended to Pakistan during the trying times.

