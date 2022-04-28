UrduPoint.com

PM's Visit To Saudi Arabia To Open New Chapter In Exemplary Friendship: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 11:10 AM

PM's visit to Saudi Arabia to open new chapter in exemplary friendship: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's historic visit to Saudi Arabia would open new chapter in exemplary friendship between the two countries.

In a tweet, she said the PM would leave for the Holy Land today on the special invitation of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

She said that the visit from April 28 to 30 would be the first foreign visit of Shehbaz Sharif since assuming charge as the prime minister.

Marriyum said that the visit was manifestation of a historic relationship based on brotherhood, warmth and mutual trust.

She said that after four years of confusion and turmoil, Pakistan's relations with friendly countries were being mended now.

She congratulated the nation on the resumption of the journey of stability, development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Saudi Arabia April From

Recent Stories

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang W ..

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang Wenbin

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

11 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

11 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.