ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's historic visit to Saudi Arabia would open new chapter in exemplary friendship between the two countries.

In a tweet, she said the PM would leave for the Holy Land today on the special invitation of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

She said that the visit from April 28 to 30 would be the first foreign visit of Shehbaz Sharif since assuming charge as the prime minister.

Marriyum said that the visit was manifestation of a historic relationship based on brotherhood, warmth and mutual trust.

She said that after four years of confusion and turmoil, Pakistan's relations with friendly countries were being mended now.

She congratulated the nation on the resumption of the journey of stability, development and prosperity.