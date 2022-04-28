UrduPoint.com

PM's Visit To Saudi Arabia To Take Bilateral, Economic Relations To A New Height Of Prosperity: Experts

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 07:43 PM

The experts of political and international relations here Thursday said that the historic visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the brotherly Islamic country of Saudi Arabia would take the bilateral relations and economic cooperation to a new height of prosperity and development

Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia told APP that the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was very important for Pakistan in the wake of geopolitical situations in the region. He said Pakistan and Saudia Arabia's relations spread over decades are time-tested, deeper than sea and sweater than honey. He said there was unanimity of views on almost all international issues between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

Ambassador Manzoor said that the people of Pakistan and its Government highly valued its relations with Saudi Arabia. He said our people have spiritual attachment with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) due to two holly mosques and number of sacred places there.

Both the countries have extended full support to each others in every difficult situation, he expressed.

Ikhtiar Wali, Pakistan Muslim League-N spokesman KP and Member Provincial Assembly said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit would further deepen bilateral relations and economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia. He said the oil rich Kingdom of Saudia Arabia has supported Pakistan in every difficult circumstances whether it was 2005 devastated earthquake or 2010 floods. He said that there was vast scope for Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan's agricultural, oil, gas, tourism, transport, industries IT, media, communications and energy sectors.

Ikhtiar Wali said exchange of delegations at Govts level and people to people contacts would immensely help bring masses of both the countries further closer besides taking advantages of each others experiences in these fields for mutual benefits of their countrymen.

