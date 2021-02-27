UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Visit To Sri Lanka Helpful For Promotion Of Regional Trade: VP SAARC CCI

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 04:28 PM

PM's visit to Sri Lanka helpful for promotion of regional trade: VP SAARC CCI

Vice President (VC) South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Haji Ghulam Ali has termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka a good omen for promotion of regional trade and for revival of SAARC from

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice President (VC) South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Haji Ghulam Ali has termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka a good omen for promotion of regional trade and for revival of SAARC from.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Haji Ghulam Ali, a prominent businessman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who is also former Senator and former President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan would proof beneficial for whole region by promotion of trade.

He said SARRC which aimed at promotion of economic development and regional integration was lying dormant due to negative attitude of India because of its refusal to participate in its annual summit since 2016.

Being an office bearer of SAARC Chamber, Ghulam Ali said he over saw the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan fruitful in revival and promotion of regional trade.

He also appreciated the offer extended by Pakistan to Sri Lanka of benefiting from China Pakistan Economic Corridor, allowing access to Sri Lankan's goods to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics via Gawadar sea port.

Haji Ghulam Ali also laid stress on Foreign Office of Pakistan to take effective measures for revival of SAARC forum from dormancy to activeness.

He said SAARC was a very important forum for strengthening of regional cooperation and trade in the region comprising of 21 percent of world's population.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Foreign Office Sri Lanka Visit CPEC Chamber Ghulam Ali 2016 Commerce From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Two die,one hurt in oil tanker, motorcycle collisi ..

58 seconds ago

Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Discuss Karaba ..

1 minute ago

British Council to help connect KU with UK based u ..

11 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

25 minutes ago

ADJD stepping up efforts in combating human traffi ..

30 minutes ago

New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown hits cricket, yach ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.