PM’s Visit To Uzbekistan Lays Strong Foundation For  Strategic Relationship: Fawad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:46 PM

PM’s visit to Uzbekistan lays strong foundation for  strategic relationship: Fawad

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says Peshawar-Tashkent train and road network will improve connectivity and link the CPEC with Europe.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Uzbekistan has laid a strong foundation of economic and strategic relationship with the Central Asian States.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said Peshawar-Tashkent train and road network will improve connectivity and link the CPEC with Europe.

The Information Minister said we are also grateful to the people and government of Uzbekistan for the affection and respect they gave to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

