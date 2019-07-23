UrduPoint.com
PM's Visit To Washington Holds Great Significance: Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:40 AM

PM's visit to Washington holds great significance: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Washington holds great significance for both countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest leader and has potential to represent Pakistan's stance without compromising national interest.

United States is super power and sound ties with Washington are highly beneficial for Pakistan, Vawda said.

"PTI led government is fully responsible for Pakistan's sovereignty and would never undermine it", he mentioned.

Minister said, Imran Khan was taking corrective measure in order to strengthen economy and improve image of the country at international front.

He further said that PM Imran Khan was a symbol of national prestige, the supremacy of the constitution and sovereignty of the people, whereas Nawaz Sharif did not know how to present Pakistan's stance in front of other countries.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif was involved in cases of corruption and foreign fundings.

He made it clear that the government would not make any compromise on corruption and not enter into any deal with those who looted, plundered and laundered the public money abroad.

