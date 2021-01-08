PM’s visit today to Lahore delayed

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been cancelled due to his busy schedule in the federal capital, and his visit to Lahore will be announced later.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-8th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday delayed his official visit to Lahore due to his busy scheduled in the federal capital.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the provincial capital which was previously scheduled for Friday (today) would be announced later.

A number of important meetings were scheduled for the Prime Minister during his visit to the provincial capital. He had to receive briefings at the Chief Minister Secretariat about different projects including an update on the Walton Airport mega project. He was also to be briefed on various development schemes.

The PM was also due to get briefing on deadlines issued by Election Commission for holding of local body elections by the Ministry of Law and Secretary Local government.

Earlier, the PM could not visit Quetta where the people of Hazara community were protesting against the murder of their loved ones at Mach. The PM secretariat did not give any date for his visit. However, the representatives of the federal government said that he would visit Hazara people soon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan himself assured the people of Hazara that he would visit them soon after Hazaras refused to bury the 10 coalminers brutally murdered on Sunday, despite visits by Federal Minister Ali Zaidi and Special Advisor to Prime Minister, Zulfi Bukhari. Chief Minister Jam Kamal had also assured the families of a visit by Imran Khan however, the protest camp remains in place till now.