PM’s visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia boost economic & bilateral ties: Lawmakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Member of the National Assembly and former senior vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mirza Ikhtiar Baig on Friday said that Pakistan’s recent high-profile diplomatic visits to Qatar and Saudi Arabia will help fostering deeper economic and bilateral ties.

Speaking to ptv news outside Parliament House, he said that the Gulf countries have positive trajectory of relations with us, which are poised to yield both economic and social benefits.

He said that Pakistan’s partnership with the Gulf nations remains crucial, as millions of Pakistanis work in the region and remit substantial funds back home, supporting Pakistan’s economy.

He commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's commitment to fostering these ties, remarking, "Prime Minister’s focus is not just on friendly relations but also on expanding trade and economic cooperation.

During a recent visit by a high-level Saudi delegation, Pakistan signed agreements totaling $2.8 billion, reinforcing mutual commitment to bolstering trade and investment.

Former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, also expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the prime minister’s diplomatic engagements.

He praised Qatar’s cooperation and noted that investments from friendly countries are a strategic step toward strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

“Agreements were secured across various sectors, marking an important move toward economic prosperity,” he added.